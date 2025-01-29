The Entertainment System Is Down | Cast da urlo per il film di Ruben Östlund
Sono partite da pochi giorni le riprese di The Entertainment System is Down, il nuovo film diretto da Ruben Östlund, regista di The Square.Secondo gli ultimi aggiornamenti apparsi in rete, il film descritto come una satira dark ambientata su un’aereo di linea potrà contare su un Cast all stars che, tra l’altro, continua a portare a bordo tanti nomi di grande impatto. Deadline, a tal proposito, ha riferito che il Cast principale conterà su Kirsten Dunst, Daniel Brühl, Keanu Reeves, Nicholas Braun, Samantha Morton e Tobias Menzies. Ma non è tutto, di fatto, la fonte ha aggiunto che Connor Swindells, Daniel Webber, Wayne Blair, Dan Wyllie, Lindsay Duncan, Allan Corduner, Sofia Tjelta Sydness, Erin Ainsworth, Myles Kamwendo, Sanna Sundqvist, Elle Piper e Tea Stjärne e l’artista svedese Benjamin Ingrosso.
The Entertainment System Is Down | Cast da urlo per il film di Ruben Östlund
