The Entertainment System Is Down | Cast da urlo per il film di Ruben Östlund

Sono partite da pochi giorni le riprese di Theis, il nuovodiretto da, regista di The Square.Secondo gli ultimi aggiornamenti apparsi in rete, ildescritto come una satira dark ambientata su un’aereo di linea potrà contare su unall stars che, tra l’altro, continua a portare a bordo tanti nomi di grande impatto. Deadline, a tal proposito, ha riferito che ilprincipale conterà su Kirsten Dunst, Daniel Brühl, Keanu Reeves, Nicholas Braun, Samantha Morton e Tobias Menzies. Ma non è tutto, di fatto, la fonte ha aggiunto che Connor Swindells, Daniel Webber, Wayne Blair, Dan Wyllie, Lindsay Duncan, Allan Corduner, Sofia Tjelta Sydness, Erin Ainsworth, Myles Kamwendo, Sanna Sundqvist, Elle Piper e Tea Stjärne e l’artista svedese Benjamin Ingrosso.