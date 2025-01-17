Canton Fair Trade Bridge Sourcing Trip to Dongguan Boosts Local Economic Development
Dongguan, China, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/
In order to promote the high-quality Development of foreign Trade and to better serve the Development of the Local economy, the Canton Fair successfully hosted a Sourcing Trip to the Dongguan (Dalang, Songshan Lake) Foreign Trade Transformation and Upgrading Base from December 19 to 20, 2024. A total of 24 top multinational purchasing enterprises connected with more than 70 manufacturing companies in Dongguan, with total intended purchase orders amounting to USD 62 million.The Sourcing Trip was jointly hosted with the Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province and Bureau of Commerce of Dongguan City. In attendance were leading companies from the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, India and United Arab Emirates.Dongguan, as a renowned manufacturing city in China, has a pivotal role in global Trade with its strong industrial bases, industry chains, and efficient logistics system.
