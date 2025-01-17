Liberoquotidiano.it - Canton Fair "Trade Bridge" Sourcing Trip to Dongguan Boosts Local Economic Development

, China, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/In order to promote the high-qualityof foreignand to better serve theof theeconomy, thesuccessfully hosted ato the(Dalang, Songshan Lake) ForeignTransformation and Upgrading Base from December 19 to 20, 2024. A total of 24 top multinational purchasing enterprises connected with more than 70 manufacturing companies in, with total intended purchase orders amounting to USD 62 million.Thewas jointly hosted with the Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province and Bureau of Commerce ofCity. In attendance were leading companies from the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, India and United Arab Emirates., as a renowned manufacturing city in China, has a pivotal role in globalwith its strong industrial bases, industry chains, and efficient logistics system.