Yossi Carmil to Step Down as CEO After Nearly 20 Years

- Cellebrite Announces CEO Succession Plan TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)
Cellebrite (NASDAQ: CLBT), a global leader in premier Digital Investigative solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced a planned leadership transition following Yossi Carmil's decision to Step Down from his current role as CEO and as a member of the Board of Directors by December 31, 2024. The Board has initiated a formal search for a new CEO, retaining an executive recruiting firm to advance this effort. Thomas E. Hogan, Cellebrite's executive chairman, will serve as interim CEO upon Carmil's departure and until the search is complete and a new CEO joins Cellebrite. “Cellebrite is indebted to Yossi Carmil. He is a rare CEO – one who has led the Company from its days as a small entrepreneurial start up through a successful market focus shift, major product and business model transformations, a public listing on Nasdaq and multiple phases of growth to establish Cellebrite's position as the leading platform for accelerating justice around the world,” said Hogan.
Cellebrite (NASDAQ: CLBT), a global leader in premier Digital Investigative solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced a planned leadership transition following Yossi Carmil's decision to Step Down from his current role as CEO and as a member of the Board of Directors by December 31, 2024. The Board has initiated a formal search for a new CEO, retaining an executive recruiting firm to advance this effort. Thomas E. Hogan, Cellebrite's executive chairman, will serve as interim CEO upon Carmil's departure and until the search is complete and a new CEO joins Cellebrite. “Cellebrite is indebted to Yossi Carmil. He is a rare CEO – one who has led the Company from its days as a small entrepreneurial start up through a successful market focus shift, major product and business model transformations, a public listing on Nasdaq and multiple phases of growth to establish Cellebrite's position as the leading platform for accelerating justice around the world,” said Hogan.
Leggi tutto su Liberoquotidiano.it
Liberoquotidiano.it - Yossi Carmil to Step Down as CEO After Nearly 20 Years
🔥Argomento popolare! Diverse fonti ne stanno discutendo.
- Yossi Carmil to Step Down as CEO After Nearly 20 Years - Cellebrite is indebted to Yossi Carmil. He is a rare CEO – one who has led the Company from its days as a small entrepreneurial start up through a successful market focus shift, major product and ... (adnkronos.com)
- Cellebrite CEO Yossi Carmil To Step Down, Names Thomas Hogan Interim CEO - (RTTNews) - Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT), Wednesday announced that Chief Executive Officer Yossi Carmil has decided to step down from the position by December 31. Executive Chairman Thomas Hogan will ... (markets.businessinsider.com)
- Cellebrite DI Chief Executive Yossi Carmil Stepping Down - Cellebrite DI's longtime chief executive, Yossi Carmil, is leaving the provider of digital investigative solutions. Cellebrite on Wednesday said Carmil, who joined the Petah Tikva, Israel, company in ... (marketwatch.com)
📰Ultime notizie! Potrebbe interessarti anche.
L'8 novembre Sergio Rizzo presenta il nuovo libro alla Libreria Mondadori
Da sabato 16 a lunedì 18 novembre a Piacenza Expo la seconda edizione della Fiera dei Vini
È morto Andrea “Svario” Barion, il fumettista trovato senza vita nella sua casa aveva 44 anni metropolitanmagazine
L’assistenza sanitaria per i senza fissa dimora è legge anteprima24.it
Firenze, doppio concerto degli Amici della Musica: alla Pergola e al Niccolini lanazione.it
Calciomercato – Milan e l’interesse per Kiwior: ecco i retroscena pianetamilan.it
Domenica 17 novembre i Mercanti di Qualità arrivano a Gossolengo ilpiacenza.it
Da sabato 16 a lunedì 18 novembre a Piacenza Expo la seconda edizione della Fiera dei Vini
È morto Andrea “Svario” Barion, il fumettista trovato senza vita nella sua casa aveva 44 anni metropolitanmagazine
L’assistenza sanitaria per i senza fissa dimora è legge anteprima24.it
Firenze, doppio concerto degli Amici della Musica: alla Pergola e al Niccolini lanazione.it
Calciomercato – Milan e l’interesse per Kiwior: ecco i retroscena pianetamilan.it
Domenica 17 novembre i Mercanti di Qualità arrivano a Gossolengo ilpiacenza.it
🎥Video, la notizia del giorno!
Video Yossi CarmilVideo Yossi Carmil