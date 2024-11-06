Liberoquotidiano.it - Yossi Carmil to Step Down as CEO After Nearly 20 Years

- Cellebrite Announces CEO Succession Plan TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)Cellebrite (NASDAQ: CLBT), a global leader in premier Digital Investigative solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced a planned leadership transition following's decision tofrom his current role as CEO and as a member of the Board of Directors by December 31, 2024. The Board has initiated a formal search for a new CEO, retaining an executive recruiting firm to advance this effort. Thomas E. Hogan, Cellebrite's executive chairman, will serve as interim CEO upon's departure and until the search is complete and a new CEO joins Cellebrite. “Cellebrite is indebted to. He is a rare CEO – one who has led the Company from its days as a small entrepreneurial start up through a successful market focus shift, major product and business model transformations, a public listing on Nasdaq and multiple phases of growth to establish Cellebrite's position as the leading platform for accelerating justice around the world,” said Hogan.