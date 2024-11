Liberoquotidiano.it - TEQUILA DON JULIO ELEVATES MEXICO'S CULTURAL HERITAGE WITH BREATHTAKING DIA DE MUERTOS GLOBAL CELEBRATIONS

(Liberoquotidiano.it - venerdì 1 novembre 2024)- Embrace the Eternal Spirit of Día deas DonTransforms Eight Major CitiesStunning Ofrenda Installations and Countless LocalATOTONILCO EL ALTO, JALISCO,, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/Día deis a cherished Mexican holiday that celebrates and honors loved ones who have passed. This year,Don's original luxury, invites the world to experience the heart of this vibrant culture. More than just a brand,Donis a revered symbol of Mexican. In tribute to the holiday, the brand is unveiling beautifully curated Ofrendas—decorated altars—in eight dynamic cities: Bogotá, Cape Town, London, Los Angeles, Melbourne,City, Mumbai, and São Paulo as well as countlessin over thirty markets around the world.