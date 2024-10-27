Venom vs Spider-Man: Sony porterà al cinema il crossover King in Black? (Di domenica 27 ottobre 2024) Se state leggendo questo articolo, è molto probabile che abbiate già visto Venom: The Last Dance e che vi siate fatti delle domande su Spider-Man e il Marvel cinematic Universe. Con il franchise di Venom apparentemente accantonato (per ora) e lo sviluppo di Spider-Man 4 in fase di accelerazione, non c’è mai stato un momento migliore per sognare a occhi aperti un crossover tra Venom e Spider-Man. Ma un team-up di tale portata richiede un avversario degno e Venom: The Last Dance potrebbe averlo fornito con Knull, il creatore dei simbionti. Se la Sony Pictures è seriamente intenzionata a costruire il suo universo di Spider-Man, deve iniziare a costruire un evento di proporzioni epiche come King in Black. King in Black è stato un evento crossover della Marvel che ha avuto come boss finale Knull. Nerdpool.it - Venom vs Spider-Man: Sony porterà al cinema il crossover King in Black? Leggi tutta la notizia su Nerdpool.it (Di domenica 27 ottobre 2024) Se state leggendo questo articolo, è molto probabile che abbiate già visto: The Last Dance e che vi siate fatti delle domande su-Man e il Marveltic Universe. Con il franchise diapparentemente accantonato (per ora) e lo sviluppo di-Man 4 in fase di accelerazione, non c’è mai stato un momento migliore per sognare a occhi aperti untra-Man. Ma un team-up di tale portata richiede un avversario degno e: The Last Dance potrebbe averlo fornito con Knull, il creatore dei simbionti. Se laPictures è seriamente intenzionata a costruire il suo universo di-Man, deve iniziare a costruire un evento di proporzioni epiche comeininè stato un eventodella Marvel che ha avuto come boss finale Knull.

