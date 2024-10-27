Entry List Atp Belgrado 2024: partecipanti ed italiani presenti (Di domenica 27 ottobre 2024) L’Entry List del torneo Atp 250 di Belgrado 2024, in programma sul cemento indoor dal 4 al 10 novembre. Alex De Minaur, nel caso riesca a guarire dai problemi fisici che lo hanno condizionato negli ultimi mesi, potrebbe decidere di giocarsi nella capitale serba le ultime residue chances di qualificazione alle Finals di Torino. Nel main draw anche tre azzurri: Lorenzo Musetti, Flavio Cobolli e Luciano Darderi. Di seguito l’Entry List completa del torneo Atp 250 di Belgrado. Leggi tutta la notizia su Sportface.it (Di domenica 27 ottobre 2024) L’del torneo Atp 250 di, in programma sul cemento indoor dal 4 al 10 novembre. Alex De Minaur, nel caso riesca a guarire dai problemi fisici che lo hanno condizionato negli ultimi mesi, potrebbe decidere di giocarsi nella capitale serba le ultime residue chances di qualificazione alle Finals di Torino. Nel main draw anche tre azzurri: Lorenzo Musetti, Flavio Cobolli e Luciano Darderi. Di seguito l’completa del torneo Atp 250 di

