Cina: artisti globali si riuniscono a Wuzhen per festival teatrale (Di venerdì 25 ottobre 2024) Pechino, 25 ott – (Xinhua) – L’antica cittadina cinese sull’acqua di Wuzhen ospita la sua 11ma edizione del festival teatrale. Questo vivace evento trasforma la localita’ in un centro di teatro e arte. Agenzia Xinhua Romadailynews.it - Cina: artisti globali si riuniscono a Wuzhen per festival teatrale Leggi tutta la notizia su Romadailynews.it (Di venerdì 25 ottobre 2024) Pechino, 25 ott – (Xinhua) – L’antica cittadina cinese sull’acqua diospita la sua 11ma edizione del. Questo vivace evento trasforma la localita’ in un centro di teatro e arte. Agenzia Xinhua

