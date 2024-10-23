Hearts-Omonia Nicosia (Conference League, 24-10-2024 ore 18:45 ): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024) Gli Hearts sono partiti malissimo in Premiership ma sabato hanno potuto beneficiare dell’effetto che a volte porta un nuovo allenatore con Neil Critchley subito vittorioso e ovviamente intenzionato a sfruttare l’impulso positivo. Il tecnico ex Blackpool però farà bene a non sottovalutare i ciprioti dell’Omonia Nicosia perché lo scorso anno, nella fase a gironi di InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Infobetting.com - Hearts-Omonia Nicosia (Conference League, 24-10-2024 ore 18:45 ): formazioni, quote, pronostici Leggi tutta la notizia su Infobetting.com (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024) Glisono partiti malissimo in Premiership ma sabato hanno potuto beneficiare dell’effetto che a volte porta un nuovo allenatore con Neil Critchley subito vittorioso e ovviamente intenzionato a sfruttare l’impulso positivo. Il tecnico ex Blackpool però farà bene a non sottovalutare i ciprioti dell’perché lo scorso anno, nella fase a gironi di InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e

