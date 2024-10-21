Recruiting Day e-work (Di lunedì 21 ottobre 2024) Si terrà giovedì 24 ottobre, a Oderzo, il Recruiting Day organizzato da e-work - gruppo italiano specializzato nella consulenza, somministrazione di lavoro e gestione di soluzioni HR per aziende e multinazionali, per la selezione di oltre 120 figure professionali. L’iniziativa intende presentare Trevisotoday.it - Recruiting Day e-work Leggi tutta la notizia su Trevisotoday.it (Di lunedì 21 ottobre 2024) Si terrà giovedì 24 ottobre, a Oderzo, ilDay organizzato da e-- gruppo italiano specializzato nella consulenza, somministrazione di lavoro e gestione di soluzioni HR per aziende e multinazionali, per la selezione di oltre 120 figure professionali. L’iniziativa intende presentare

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

Wallabies need Suaalii like a hole in the head - RA's recruitment folly should be exposed and never repeated - I actually don’t wish Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii all the best in rugby. Nothing personal, more a contempt for the lazy thinking at Rugby Australia. The Wallabies need another outside back like a hole in ... (msn.com)

Complete recruitment of 78,000 police personnel ahead of Assembly polls: Nitish Kumar tells DGP - Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday directed DGP Alok Raj to complete the process for the recruitment of 78,000 police personnel ahead of the assembly elections in the state due next year. (dailypioneer.com)

'Jaldi kar na dijiye': Nitish Kumar folds hands before DGP to complete recruitment of 78,000 police personnel |Watch - Patna, October 21 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday directed DGP Alok Raj to complete the process for the recruitment of 78,000 police perso.. (moneycontrol.com)