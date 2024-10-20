Mistermovie.it - Mister Movie | Lee Pace nel cast del reboot di The Running Man
Lee Pace to join The Running Man reboot - Lee Pace is set to join ‘The Running Man’ reboot. The 45-year-old actor will play a villain in the upcoming movie, which is a reimagining of the Arnold Schwarzenegger-led 1987 flick of the same name, ... (msn.com)
Lee Pace joins cast of 'The Running Man' reboot and we can't WAIT - This time, it's heartthrob Lee Pace as one of The Running Man 's main villains. Here's what we know so far: ... (yahoo.com)
I protagonisti di Lost dicono no al reboot! 'Rovinerebbe qualcosa di bello' - Evangeline Lilly e Ian Somerhalder si sono detti assolutamente contrari all'idea di un reboot di Lost: le parole dei due attori ... (serial.everyeye.it)
