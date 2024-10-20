Mister Movie | Lee Pace nel cast del reboot di The Running Man (Di domenica 20 ottobre 2024) Grazie a MisterMovie.it abbiamo potuto scrivere questa notizia: L’attore Lee Pace, noto per i suoi ruoli in “Guardiani della Galassia” e “Foundation”, ha firmato per interpretare un ruolo cruciale nel prossimo reboot di “The Running Man”. Il film, una rivisitazione dell’iconico titolo del 1987 che vedeva come protagonista Arnold Schwarzenegger, sarà diretto da Edgar Wright, celebre regista di “Baby Driver”. Lee Pace si unisce al cast del reboot di “The Running Man” Secondo quanto riportato da The Hollywood Reporter, Pace interpreterà il “brutale capo cacciatore” incaricato di rintracciare il personaggio di Glen Powell, un uomo disperato che partecipa a un violento game show televisivo per cercare di conquistare la libertà. Nel cast figurano anche Josh Brolin, che interpreterà la spietata produttrice dello show, e Katy O’Brian, nei panni di una concorrente. Mistermovie.it - Mister Movie | Lee Pace nel cast del reboot di The Running Man Leggi tutta la notizia su Mistermovie.it (Di domenica 20 ottobre 2024) Grazie a.it abbiamo potuto scrivere questa notizia: L’attore Lee, noto per i suoi ruoli in “Guardiani della Galassia” e “Foundation”, ha firmato per interpretare un ruolo cruciale nel prossimodi “TheMan”. Il film, una rivisitazione dell’iconico titolo del 1987 che vedeva come protagonista Arnold Schwarzenegger, sarà diretto da Edgar Wright, celebre regista di “Baby Driver”. Leesi unisce aldeldi “TheMan” Secondo quanto riportato da The Hollywood Reporter,interpreterà il “brutale capo cacciatore” incaricato di rintracciare il personaggio di Glen Powell, un uomo disperato che partecipa a un violento game show televisivo per cercare di conquistare la libertà. Nelfigurano anche Josh Brolin, che interpreterà la spietata produttrice dello show, e Katy O’Brian, nei panni di una concorrente.

