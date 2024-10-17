Swatch ricelebra l' arte di Keith Haring con tre orologi imperdibili

Swatch (ri)celebra l'arte di Keith Haring con tre orologi imperdibili (Di giovedì 17 ottobre 2024) Quella tra Swatch e Keith Haring è una lunga storia d'amore, che in qualche modo segna il calcio di inizio delle collaborazioni storiche tra il brand di orologi e il mondo degli artisti. Era il 1986, e sul mercato debuttava la prima collezione di orologi disegnati da un artista, che all'epoca non era lontanamente consapevole, lui, come nessun altro di quello che avrebbe rappresentato anni addietro lui e la sua forma d'arte. Tutto a dire il vero era cominciato due anni prima, nell'84 quando Swatch ospitò il primo World Breakdance Championship a New York, come racconta bene Carlo Giordanetti, Ceo di Swatch Art Peace Hotel: «Un evento che era chiaramente una provocazione, ma che ha rappresentato un momento magico per la street culture, unendo per la prima volta, sport, arte e musica. Insomma tutto quello che Swatch voleva essere e rappresentare sin dai suoi esordi». Gqitalia.it - Swatch (ri)celebra l'arte di Keith Haring con tre orologi imperdibili Leggi tutta la notizia su Gqitalia.it (Di giovedì 17 ottobre 2024) Quella traè una lunga storia d'amore, che in qualche modo segna il calcio di inizio delle collaborazioni storiche tra il brand die il mondo degli artisti. Era il 1986, e sul mercato debuttava la prima collezione didisegnati da un artista, che all'epoca non era lontanamente consapevole, lui, come nessun altro di quello che avrebbe rappresentato anni addietro lui e la sua forma d'. Tutto a dire il vero era cominciato due anni prima, nell'84 quandoospitò il primo World Breakdance Championship a New York, come racconta bene Carlo Giordanetti, Ceo diArt Peace Hotel: «Un evento che era chiaramente una provocazione, ma che ha rappresentato un momento magico per la street culture, unendo per la prima volta, sport,e musica. Insomma tutto quello chevoleva essere e rappresentare sin dai suoi esordi».

