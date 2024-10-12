The Big Bang Theory: Jim Parsons esclude qualsiasi reunion o sequel della serie, per ora (Di sabato 12 ottobre 2024) Durante un'intervista ad un programma su Max, Jim Parsons, interprete di Sheldon Cooper, ha sottolineato che la serie è stato un fulmine a ciel sereno, e per questo non vorrebbe reunion o sequel Jim Parsons è perfettamente d'accordo sul fatto di non fare un rebooth o un sequel di The Big Bang Theory a breve. Nella puntata dell'11 ottobre di Who's Talking to Chris Wallace su Max, Parsons, 51 anni, ha detto di considerare il fatto di essere conosciuto come il suo personaggio, Sheldon Cooper, come una "benedizione". Tuttavia, l'attore, che attualmente recita nel revival di Broadway di Our Town, ha detto che non sta prendendo in considerazione un reboot o una reunion della sitcom di successo. "Ad oggi, per come è finita la serie e per come sono le cose ora, direi Movieplayer.it - The Big Bang Theory: Jim Parsons esclude qualsiasi reunion o sequel della serie, per ora Leggi tutta la notizia su Movieplayer.it (Di sabato 12 ottobre 2024) Durante un'intervista ad un programma su Max, Jim, interprete di Sheldon Cooper, ha sottolineato che laè stato un fulmine a ciel sereno, e per questo non vorrebbeJimè perfettamente d'accordo sul fatto di non fare un rebooth o undi The Biga breve. Nella puntata dell'11 ottobre di Who's Talking to Chris Wallace su Max,, 51 anni, ha detto di considerare il fatto di essere conosciuto come il suo personaggio, Sheldon Cooper, come una "benedizione". Tuttavia, l'attore, che attualmente recita nel revival di Broadway di Our Town, ha detto che non sta prendendo in considerazione un reboot o unasitcom di successo. "Ad oggi, per come è finita lae per come sono le cose ora, direi

Altre notizie su. Qui puoi trovare articoli correlati e contenuti simili da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

The Big Bang Theory: Jim Parsons esclude qualsiasi reunion o sequel della serie, per ora - Durante un'intervista ad un programma su Max, Jim Parsons, interprete di Sheldon Cooper, ha sottolineato che la serie è stato un fulmine a ciel sereno, e per questo non vorrebbe reunion o sequel ... (movieplayer.it)

Jim Parsons Is Not Open To Making 'Big Bang Theory' Reboot Or Reunion - Jim Parsons has made it clear that a reboot or reunion of the beloved sitcom "The Big Bang Theory" is not on his radar. When the actor, best known for his portrayal of Sheldon Cooper in the hit sitcom ... (msn.com)

Jim Parsons not interested in doing a “The Big Bang Theory” reboot… for now - "I don't know, that's that's how I feel on that right now. But like I say, God willing, life is very long," Parsons says. (aol.com)