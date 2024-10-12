Garbine Muguruza si è sposata col tifoso che l’aveva fermata per strada per dirle “buona fortuna” (Di sabato 12 ottobre 2024) Come una favola, come un film romantico. No, come la vita di Garbine Muguruza e Arthur Borges. L'ex numero uno al mondo del tennis femminile ha sposato il tifoso che incontrò per caso a Central Park e che le disse solo "buona fortuna". Fanpage.it - Garbine Muguruza si è sposata col tifoso che l’aveva fermata per strada per dirle “buona fortuna” Leggi tutta la notizia su Fanpage.it (Di sabato 12 ottobre 2024) Come una favola, come un film romantico. No, come la vita die Arthur Borges. L'ex numero uno al mondo del tennis femminile ha sposato ilche incontrò per caso a Central Park e che le disse solo "buona fortuna".

