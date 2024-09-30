Wolf Warrior la recensione | un retorico action-movie

Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer

(Di lunedì 30 settembre 2024) Protagonista diè un esperto cecchino che entra a far parte di un team speciale dell'esercito cinese, prossimo ad affrontare una banda di spietati mercenari. Con Wu Jing e Scott Adkins, su Rai4 e RaiPlay. Cina, 2015. Il soldato speciale Leng Felg, tiratore scelto, è reduce da una missione nella quale ha disobbedito a un ordine pur di salvare un ostaggio e per questo viene costretto a un periodo di reclusione in una prigione militare. Proprio lì riceve la visita di Long Xiaoyun, la comandante del leggendario squadrone deis, un'unità scelta dell'esercito cinese che ha il compito di operare in pericolosissime missioni per la salvaguardia del Paese. Inil protagonista entra a far parte di questo team elitario, venendo sin da subito ben accolto dai suoi nuovi compagni. Insieme a loro