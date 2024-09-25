Codice Mercury: Bruce Willis e l'under 10 funzionano sempre (Di mercoledì 25 settembre 2024) Codice Mercury Italia 1 ore 23.35 con Bruce Willis, Alec Baldwin e Chi Mc Bride. Regia di Harold Becker. Produzione USA 1998. Durata: 1 ora e 52 minuti LA TRAMA Il Codice Mercury è un cifrario che nasconde le identità degli agenti segreti americani nel mondo. Un bambino autistico casualmente lo decifra. La CIA non può permettere che sia pure involontariamente lo divulghi. Il piccolo deve morire. I genitori del bimbo vengono uccisi. Il ragazzino farebbe la stessa fine se un bravo agente dell'FBI non lo proteggesse. PERCHE' VEDERLO Perché è un buon veicolo per Bruce Willis che ha dimostrato e dimostrerà con "Sesto senso" funziona parecchio bene se accostato a un under 10. L'handicap di cui soffre la vittima predestinata dà una marcia in più al montare della suspense. Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidianoNotizie su altre fonti
