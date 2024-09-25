Codice Mercury | Bruce Willis e l' under 10 funzionano sempre

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 25 settembre 2024)Italia 1 ore 23.35 con, Alec Baldwin e Chi Mc Bride. Regia di Harold Becker. Produzione USA 1998. Durata: 1 ora e 52 minuti LA TRAMA Ilè un cifrario che nasconde le identità degli agenti segreti americani nel mondo. Un bambino autistico casualmente lo decifra. La CIA non può permettere che sia pure involontariamente lo divulghi. Il piccolo deve morire. I genitori del bimbo vengono uccisi. Il ragazzino farebbe la stessa fine se un bravo agente dell'FBI non lo proteggesse. PERCHE' VEDERLO Perché è un buon veicolo perche ha dimostrato e dimostrerà con "Sesto senso" funziona parecchio bene se accostato a un10. L'handicap di cui soffre la vittima predestinata dà una marcia in più al montare della suspense.