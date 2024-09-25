Fonte : liberoquotidiano di 25 set 2024

Codice Mercury | Bruce Willis e l' under 10 funzionano sempre

Codice Mercury: Bruce Willis e l'under 10 funzionano sempre (Di mercoledì 25 settembre 2024) Codice  Mercury Italia 1 ore 23.35 con Bruce  Willis,  Alec Baldwin e  Chi Mc Bride. Regia di  Harold Becker. Produzione  USA 1998. Durata: 1 ora e 52 minuti LA TRAMA Il  Codice Mercury è un  cifrario  che  nasconde le  identità degli agenti  segreti americani  nel  mondo. Un bambino  autistico  casualmente  lo  decifra. La CIA  non può permettere che   sia pure  involontariamente  lo divulghi. Il  piccolo deve  morire. I  genitori  del bimbo  vengono  uccisi. Il ragazzino  farebbe la  stessa  fine se un bravo agente  dell'FBI  non  lo proteggesse. PERCHE' VEDERLO Perché è un  buon  veicolo  per Bruce  Willis  che ha dimostrato  e dimostrerà  con "Sesto senso"  funziona parecchio bene se  accostato a un under 10. L'handicap  di cui  soffre la  vittima predestinata dà una marcia in  più  al montare della suspense.
