"The rock", Michael Bay sa come condurre gli spettacoli a rotta di collo (Di martedì 24 settembre 2024) THE rock Twentyseven, 21.05. Con Sean Connery, Nicolas Cage e Ed Harris. Regia di Michael Bay. Produzione Usa 1996. Durata: 2 ore e 16 minuti LA TRAMA Un generale dei marines alla testa di un commando s'impadronisce del carcere ormai dismesso di Alcatraz e minaccia San Francisco con una gittata di missili nucleari. Per metterlo in condizioni di non nuocere lo stato della California infila dentro "the rock" un ufficiale dell'FBI e un ex galeotto che i meandri della prigione li conosce e menadito. PERCHÈ VEDERLO Perché Michael Bay specialista nei film d'azione ("Transformers" "Bad boys") sa come condurre gli spettacoli a rotta di collo e difatti "The rock" non lascia tregua.E il duetto Sean Conney- Nicolas Cage è ben giostrato. Ed Harris (il generale) è anche più bravo dei colleghi, ma le motivazioni del personaggio convincono sì e no. Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidianoNotizie su altre fonti
