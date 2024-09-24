The rock Michael Bay sa come condurre gli spettacoli a rotta di collo

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 24 settembre 2024) THETwentyseven, 21.05. Con Sean Connery, Nicolas Cage e Ed Harris. Regia diBay. Produzione Usa 1996. Durata: 2 ore e 16 minuti LA TRAMA Un generale dei marines alla testa di un commando s'impadronisce del carcere ormai dismesso di Alcatraz e minaccia San Francisco con una gittata di missili nucleari. Per metterlo in condizioni di non nuocere lo stato della California infila dentro "the" un ufficiale dell'FBI e un ex galeotto che i meandri della prigione li conosce e menadito. PERCHÈ VEDERLO PerchéBay specialista nei film d'azione ("Transformers" "Bad boys") saglidie difatti "The" non lascia tregua.E il duetto Sean Conney- Nicolas Cage è ben giostrato. Ed Harris (il generale) è anche più bravo dei colleghi, ma le motivazioni del personaggio convincono sì e no.