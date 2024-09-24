Manchester City-Watford oggi in tv: canale, orario e diretta Coppa di Lega 2024/2025 (Di martedì 24 settembre 2024) Il programma e come vedere in tv Manchester City-Watford partita valida per i sedicesimi di Coppa di Lega 2024/2025. Poco più di 48 ore sono trascorse dal big match di Premier League tra gli uomini di Guardiola e l’Arsenal. Un match molto dispendioso a livello fisico e terminato con il pari di Stones all’ultimo secondo. Ora si torna in campo per un nuovo turno di Coppa di Lega o Capital One Cup che dir si voglia. Il match contro il Watford, in casa, è ovviamente alla portata e Guardiola potrà ruotare i suoi calciatori. Il fischio d’inizio è in programma alle ore 20:45 di martedì 24 settembre. STREAMING E TV – Non è prevista copertura televisiva dell’incontro in Italia. Manchester City-Watford oggi in tv: canale, orario e diretta Coppa di Lega 2024/2025 SportFace. Leggi tutta la notizia su sportfaceNotizie su altre fonti
- Man City XI vs Watford: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Carabao Cup - Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Carabao Cup - Pep Guardiola set to make changes amid injury worries ... msn
- Football latest: Rodri injury updates plus EFL Cup build-up - Football latest news as the Friedkin Group reaches agreement to buy 94% stake in Everton plus EFL Cup build-up with Man City and Chelsea in action. bbc
- Five Man City players could make debut vs Watford amid fixture chaos and injury uncertainty - manchester City are expected to heavily rotate for their Carabao Cup third round clash with Watford on Tuesday. msn
Video Manchester CityVideo Manchester City