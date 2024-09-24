Manchester City-Watford oggi in tv | canale orario e diretta Coppa di Lega 2024 2025

Leggi tutta la notizia su sportface

(Di martedì 24 settembre 2024) Il programma e come vedere in tvpartita valida per i sedicesimi didi. Poco più di 48 ore sono trascorse dal big match di Premier League tra gli uomini di Guardiola e l’Arsenal. Un match molto dispendioso a livello fisico e terminato con il pari di Stones all’ultimo secondo. Ora si torna in campo per un nuovo turno didio Capital One Cup che dir si voglia. Il match contro il, in casa, è ovviamente alla portata e Guardiola potrà ruotare i suoi calciatori. Il fischio d’inizio è in programma alle ore 20:45 di martedì 24 settembre. STREAMING E TV – Non è prevista copertura televisiva dell’incontro in Italia.in tv:diSportFace.