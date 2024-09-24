Il Lupo si aggiunge alla lotta! – Terry Bogard è disponibile in Street Fighter 6 (Di martedì 24 settembre 2024) Il leggendario Hungry Wolf, Terry Bogard, fa il suo ingresso in Street Fighter 6, come primo personaggio ospite della serie Street Fighter, disponibile ora per PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series XS e PC tramite Steam! Terry, originario della serie Fatal Fury di SNK, sarà giocabile in tutte e tre le modalità di gioco di Street Fighter 6, tra cui World Tour, Fighting Ground e Battle Hub. Insieme all’uscita di Terry ci sono due nuove funzioni che aiuteranno ad allenare i combattenti di tutti i livelli – V-Rival e Replay Review – oltre ad altri nuovi contenuti e aggiornamenti sulla qualità della vita A partire da oggi, i giocatori possono giocare con Terry in tutte e tre le modalità di gioco, tra cui: World Tour: Visita Terry, il nuovo Maestro, per imparare le sue mosse e rafforzare il vostro legame completando le missioni e presentandogli dei regali.Leggi tutta la notizia su nerdpoolNotizie su altre fonti
