Il Lupo si aggiunge alla lotta! – Terry Bogard è disponibile in Street Fighter 6

(Di martedì 24 settembre 2024) Il leggendario Hungry Wolf,, fa il suo ingresso in6, come primo personaggio ospite della serieora per PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series XS e PC tramite Steam!, originario della serie Fatal Fury di SNK, sarà giocabile in tutte e tre le modalità di gioco di6, tra cui World Tour, Fighting Ground e Battle Hub. Insieme all’uscita dici sono due nuove funzioni che aiuteranno ad allenare i combattenti di tutti i livelli – V-Rival e Replay Review – oltre ad altri nuovi contenuti e aggiornamenti sulla qualità della vita A partire da oggi, i giocatori possono giocare conin tutte e tre le modalità di gioco, tra cui: World Tour: Visita, il nuovo Maestro, per imparare le sue mosse e rafforzare il vostro legame completando le missioni e presentandogli dei regali.