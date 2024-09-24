Agatha All Along: i dettagli sul sigillo che chiude la bocca a Teen (Di martedì 24 settembre 2024) Agatha All Along: i dettagli sul sigillo che chiude la bocca a Teen Sebbene siamo abbastanza sicuri nel dire che Teen di Agatha All Along (la nostra recensione) è in realtà Billy Maximoff, il mistero che circonda il personaggio ha catturato i fan. Nel secondo episodio, il personaggio di Joe Locke prova a dire ad Agatha Harkness il suo nome, ma sulla sua bocca compare un sigillo. Più tardi, racconta il suo passato, ma la strega non riesce a sentire nulla di ciò che sta dicendo, creando un altro grande mistero. Parlando con The Wrap, alla showrunner e regista di Agatha All Along Jac Schaeffer è stato chiesto conto del fatto che il sigillo assomiglia molto a una “M”. “Penso che l’idea alla base del sigillo fosse una varietà di cose. Ci è piaciuto molto fare le rune in ‘WandaVision’, che sono state poi portate nel mondo di Doctor Strange”, ha spiegato.Leggi tutta la notizia su cinefilosNotizie su altre fonti
