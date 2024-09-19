Infosys and Posti Extend Strategic Collaboration (Di giovedì 19 settembre 2024) To help Posti enhance customer experience and operational efficiency with an AI-first strategy leveraging Infosys Topaz BENGALURU, India, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced it is Extending its Strategic Collaboration with Posti, the leading delivery and logistics services provider in Finland, Sweden, and the Baltics. As part of the engagement, Infosys will help Posti enhance customer experience and operational efficiency while continuing to innovate, scale, and grow its IT operations. Infosys will adopt an AI-driven approach powered by Infosys Topaz, an AI-first offering using generative AI technologies, to empower Posti with operational efficiencies and service quality.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
