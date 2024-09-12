BMC at ERS 2024: Exploring the Future of Sleep and Respiratory Health (Di giovedì 12 settembre 2024) BEIJING, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
From September 7th to September 11th, the European Respiratory Society (ERS) Congress successfully concluded in Vienna, Austria. The ERS Congress is an annual event that brings together the world's Respiratory experts to showcase the latest advances in Respiratory medicine and science, attracting over 20,000 professionals from around the globe, including experts in Respiratory medicine, researchers, and Healthcare providers. BMC was present as one of the exhibitors at the event, facilitating courses on data in telemedicine and introducing the newest technology and products in Sleep and Respiratory Healthcare.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Video BMC ERSVideo BMC ERS