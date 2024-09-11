Whiplash | J K Simmons si aspettava un regista nero dopo aver letto la sceneggiatura di Damien Chazelle

Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer

(Di mercoledì 11 settembre 2024) Il protagonista del film insieme a Miles Teller ha raccontato un aneddoto precedente all'inizio delle riprese. A dieci anni dall'uscita nei cinema di, J.K.ha svelato una convinzione che ebbeladel film, nel quale interpreta un insegnante di musica dai comportamenti abusanti nei confronti dei suoi allievi, in particolare dell'aspirante batterista jazz protagonista. Grazie alla sua performance in, J.K.ha vinto l'Oscar come miglior attore non protagonista, il primo della sua lunga carriera. Nel 2022,ha ricevuto la seconda candidatura per A proposito dei Ricardo. Un pensiero sbagliatoil copione del film, J.K.era convinto chefosse una persona nera:"Leggo