Whiplash: J.K. Simmons si aspettava un regista nero dopo aver letto la sceneggiatura di Damien Chazelle (Di mercoledì 11 settembre 2024) Il protagonista del film insieme a Miles Teller ha raccontato un aneddoto precedente all'inizio delle riprese. A dieci anni dall'uscita nei cinema di Whiplash, J.K. Simmons ha svelato una convinzione che ebbe dopo aver letto la sceneggiatura del film, nel quale interpreta un insegnante di musica dai comportamenti abusanti nei confronti dei suoi allievi, in particolare dell'aspirante batterista jazz protagonista. Grazie alla sua performance in Whiplash, J.K. Simmons ha vinto l'Oscar come miglior attore non protagonista, il primo della sua lunga carriera. Nel 2022, Simmons ha ricevuto la seconda candidatura per A proposito dei Ricardo. Un pensiero sbagliato dopo aver letto il copione del film, J.K. Simmons era convinto che Damien Chazelle fosse una persona nera:"LeggoLeggi tutta la notizia su movieplayerNotizie su altre fonti
