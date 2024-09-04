AEW: Strickland vs. Hangman Page potrebbe essere il main event di All Out (Di mercoledì 4 settembre 2024) Il prossimo PPV dell’AEW è ormai alle porte: questa domenica, infatti, All Out prenderà luogo in quel di Chicago e diversi match sono già stati annunciati. Tra questi c’è senza dubbio grande attesa per il match tra Swerve Strickland e Hangman Adam Page, una faida che va avanti da ormai quasi un anno e che ha visto i due scontrarsi in un violentissimo Texas Death Match a Full Gear. La rivalità tra i due wrestler, probabilmente, terminerà questa domenica e il loro Steel Cage Match potrebbe chiudere la serata. Parlando al Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez ha dichiarato che, molto probabilmente, il match tra Swerve e Hangman sarà il main event:“Stando alle ultime cose che ho sentito, credo fosse venerdì o giù di lì, Swerve Strickland – Hangman Page dovrebbe essere stato scelto come main event.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
