Russian manicure | da provare o da evitare?

(Di sabato 31 agosto 2024) Insieme allatradizionale e a quella giapponese, larussa è la nuova tendenza che spopola su TikTok. Le unghie sono come un biglietto da visita e la dilagante ossessione pere nail art ne è la prova. Siamo sempre alla ricerca di uno stile che ci renda uniche, inconfondibili, speciali e, perché no, che risulti visualmente appagante. Per chi ama un look minimale e pulito, lo stile russo sembra essere il più ricercato, soprattutto dopo che è diventato virale sui social. In effetti regala un effetto ottico alle unghie per cui sembrano naturalmente lunghe e perfette: una tentazione alla quale è difficile resistere.