Baron Corbin: “Voglio chiudere la mia carriera a NXT” (Di venerdì 30 agosto 2024) In un momento della sua carriera dove tutto sembrava portare ad un addio, Baron Corbin ha fatto il suo ritorno a NXT lo scorso maggio, dove ha subito preso di mira il titolo di Carmelo Hayes. Il secondo stint di Corbin a NXT è stato davvero salutare per l’ex King of the Ring, che ha assunto una gimmick più seria e ha offerto prestazioni sul ring davvero notevoli, arrivando ai titoli di coppia insieme a Bron Breakker, col quale ha anche vinto il Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Terminato il suo regno da campione di coppia, è risalito a SmackDown, dove attende ancora la sua chance.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
- Mark Henry: “Baron Corbin è un grande Heel e non ha punti deboli. Lavorare in radio è una delle migliori cose che mi siano successe.” - “The World’s Strongest Man” ha speso belle parole sul wrestler da poco passato da NXT a SmackDown. Non sono un egoista, spero sempre che anche gli altri ce la possano fare. Nell’episodio del 18 luglio del podcast “The Angle” di Joey Karni, Mark Henry si è espresso su cosa realmente manca a Baron Corbin per arrivare al massimo titolo: “È già a quei livelli. zonawrestling
- WWE: Baron Corbin parteciperà a un torneo di Jiu-Jitsu - twitter. Baron Corbin, in WWE da ormai dieci anni, ha sempre sfruttato al meglio ogni ruolo che gli è stato affidato. Proprio in relazione a questo, Baron ha recentemente annunciato su Twitter che parteciperà al Tampa International Open IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu Competition 2024, in programma dal 23 al 24 novembre. com/uDeDCDKS4j— Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) June 22, 2024 . zonawrestling
- Baron Corbin Plans To Retire In WWE NXT - baron corbin expressed his desire to conclude his career in NXT after spending an additional two to three years on the main roster, ... ewrestlingnews
- [Photo] Former United States Champion spotted with a new look ahead of WWE Bash in Berlin - WWE is ready to host Bash in Berlin, and five matches have been announced for the event. Meanwhile, former United States Champion baron corbin was spotted with a new look in Germany ahead of the ... msn
- WWE Star Baron Corbin Dishes on Hanging With Taylor Swift & His Food Network Aspirations - baron corbin has gone from WWE developmental talent to a dependable veteran over the span of a decade. It’s a role the ex football player and boxer takes pride in as he continues to evolve as a ... tvinsider
Video Baron CorbinVideo Baron Corbin