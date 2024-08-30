Baron Corbin | Voglio chiudere la mia carriera a NXT

Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling

(Di venerdì 30 agosto 2024) In un momento della suadove tutto sembrava portare ad un addio,ha fatto il suo ritorno a NXT lo scorso maggio, dove ha subito preso di mira il titolo di Carmelo Hayes. Il secondo stint dia NXT è stato davvero salutare per l’ex King of the Ring, che ha assunto una gimmick più seria e ha offerto prestazioni sul ring davvero notevoli, arrivando ai titoli di coppia insieme a Bron Breakker, col quale ha anche vinto il Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Terminato il suo regno da campione di coppia, è risalito a SmackDown, dove attende ancora la sua chance.