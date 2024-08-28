Ogbene sigilla il ritorno in Premier League con l’Ipswich (Di mercoledì 28 agosto 2024) Breaking: l’Ipswich Town ha completato l’ingaggio di Chiedozie Ogbene dal Luton Town per rafforzare le proprie opzioni offensive per la stagione 2024-25 di Premier League. Ogbene, che la scorsa stagione ha collezionato 30 presenze in Premier League con gli Hatters, ha firmato un contratto quadriennale per una cifra che si dice si aggiri intorno agli 8 milioni di sterline. Il 27enne ha segnato quattro gol per la squadra di Rob Edwards durante la loro stagione d’esordio nella massima serie, catturando l’attenzione con le sue impressionanti prestazioni offensive. Ogbene ha completato 61 dei suoi 114 dribbling tentati nella scorsa stagione, un totale superato solo da Ross Barkley (102), creando anche 26 occasioni, il terzo numero più alto nella squadra del Luton.Leggi tutta la notizia su justcalcioNotizie su altre fonti
