Shall we dance?: tutto quello che c’è da sapere sul film (Di lunedì 26 agosto 2024) Shall we dance?: trama, cast e streaming del film su Rete 4 Stasera, lunedì 26 agosto 2024, alle ore 21,20 su Rete 4 va in onda un film che è ormai diventato un grande classico del cinema romantico: Shall we dance?, pellicola del 2004 con protagonisti Richard Gere e Jennifer Lopez. Ma vediamo insieme tutte le informazioni nel dettaglio. Trama Il protagonista è John Clark, un brillante avvocato di 50 anni che lavora a Chicago ed è sposato con Beverly, una donna che lo adora. I due hanno anche due figli e sembrano felici. All’apparenza, il loro, è un matrimonio da favola. Ma in realtà John è molto stanco della routine, che lo annoia profondamente. Un giorno, all’esterno di una scuola di danza, il protagonista incontra una malinconica maestra di ballo, Paulina. La donna lo colpisce per la sua innata bellezza.Leggi tutta la notizia su tpiNotizie su altre fonti
