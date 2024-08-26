Kim Kardashian al Bernabeu per Real Madrid-Valladolid: le foto virali con Florentino Perez e Vinicius Junior (Di lunedì 26 agosto 2024) Tante le stelle in campo, ma ieri sera al Santiago Bernabeu gran parte delle attenzioni erano rivolte anche sugli spalti, data la presenza di Kim Kardashian, modella e influencer ospite del Real Madrid nella sfida casalinga, poi vinta 3-0, contro il Valladolid. Kardashian è stata accolta calorosamente dal presidente Florentino Perez, con i due che si sono anche intrattenuti a bordocampo a scambiare qualche parola. E poi, le foto diventate virali sui social: prima, il selfie proprio tra Kim e il presidente del Real, e poi quello tra la modella e Vinicius Junior. Quest’ultima, non una foto casuale, visto che il figlio di Kardashian è un grande ammiratore dell’asso brasiliano, e ieri è stata l’occasione di accompagnarlo in campo all’ingresso delle due formazioni.Leggi tutta la notizia su sportfaceNotizie su altre fonti
