UTime Limited to Participate in International Medical Fairs and Medical Conferences (Di venerdì 23 agosto 2024) SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/
UTime Limited (NASDAQ: WTO) ("UTime" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its plans to Participate in a series of Internationally recognized Medical Fairs and Medical Conferences. These forthcoming events will provide a valuable opportunity for UTime to showcase its latest achievements in Medical devices and solutions and to enhance its communication and partnerships within the global Medical industry. At the upcoming MEDICA in Düsseldorf, Germany, one of the world's most influential Medical trade Fairs for Medical technology and devices, UTime plans to exhibit its latest innovations in Medical monitoring devices and smart diagnostic tools. The Company's exhibition booth aims to highlight its pioneering practices across the entire value chain of Medical technology products.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
