Future Games Show alla Gamescom 2024 tutti i giochi e gli annunci del 21 Agosto

Leggi tutta la notizia su game-experience

(Di giovedì 22 agosto 2024) Si è concluso da pochi minuti ilorganizzato in occasione dellacom, evento che ha visto presenti alcunidecisamente interessanti, dove tra questi troviamo Sid Meier’s Civilization VII. Qui di seguito sono presenti(grazie aRadar) presenti allopresentato da Ned Luke (Michael De Santa in GTA V) e Alex McKenna (Sadie Adler in Red Dead Redemption 2): Mars Attracts Ilcomsi è aperto con Mars Attracts, un gioco di costruzione di parchi ambientato nell’universo di Mars Attacks e che dovrebbe uscire nel 2025. SPINE È stato pubblicato un trailer di gioco per il picchiaduro gun-fu SPINE, con la musica curata da Le Castle Vania, famoso per John Wick. SPINE arriverà presto su PC e console. The Explorator The Explorator è uno sparatutto che fonde animazioni 2D artigianali con lussureggianti mondi 3D.