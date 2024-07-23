Twisters | ecco perché Helen Hunt non compare nel sequel

Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer

(Di martedì 23 luglio 2024) La star del film del 1996 di Jan de Bont nonnelcon Glen Powell per un motivo preciso.è la star principale, insieme a Bill Paxton, del cult catastrofico del 1996 Twister, tornato al cinema con unindipendente diretto da Lee Isaac Chung. Il regista ha spiegato il motivo per il qualenonnel film. Il cast diè completamente rivoluzionato rispetto al precedente capitolo e Chung ha spiegato ai fanl'attrice premio Oscar non è stata inclusa in questo nuovo progetto per il grande schermo, attualmente nelle sale. Cambio del cast "Ho semplicemente sentito che non è quello che voglio vedere far fare a Jo Harding il personaggio di