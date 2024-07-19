RoboSense Sales Volume of LiDAR for ADAS Achieved 487 7% YOY Growth in H1 2024

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 19 luglio 2024) HONG KONG, July 19,/PRNewswire/Recently,announced its business progress for the first half year of, demonstrating a high-trajectory and maintaining its leadership in the global market. For the six months ended June 30,'sofproducts andproducts forapplications amounted to approximately 243,400 and 234,500 units, separately reflecting a year-on-year increase of 415.7% and 487.7%. As OEMs rapidly pursued advancements in intelligent technology,nearly its 2023 annualin the first half year ofand the global automotive industry's intelligent upgrade are progressing and succeeding together.