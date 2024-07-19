RoboSense Sales Volume of LiDAR for ADAS Achieved 487.7% YOY Growth in H1 2024 (Di venerdì 19 luglio 2024) HONG KONG, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Recently, RoboSense announced its business progress for the first half year of 2024, demonstrating a high-Growth trajectory and maintaining its leadership in the global market. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, RoboSense's Sales Volume of LiDAR products and LiDAR products for ADAS applications amounted to approximately 243,400 and 234,500 units, separately reflecting a year-on-year increase of 415.7% and 487.7%. As OEMs rapidly pursued advancements in intelligent technology, RoboSense Achieved nearly its 2023 annual Sales Volume in the first half year of 2024. RoboSense and the global automotive industry's intelligent upgrade are progressing and succeeding together.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Recently, RoboSense announced its business progress for the first half year of 2024, demonstrating a high-Growth trajectory and maintaining its leadership in the global market. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, RoboSense's Sales Volume of LiDAR products and LiDAR products for ADAS applications amounted to approximately 243,400 and 234,500 units, separately reflecting a year-on-year increase of 415.7% and 487.7%. As OEMs rapidly pursued advancements in intelligent technology, RoboSense Achieved nearly its 2023 annual Sales Volume in the first half year of 2024. RoboSense and the global automotive industry's intelligent upgrade are progressing and succeeding together.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
- CAPREIT's Jennifer Kadish Cassell Recognized as Woman of Influence - CAPREIT, a fully integrated real estate operating company responsible for the ownership and management of more than $5 billion of multifamily assets, today announced that President Jennifer Kadish ... lelezard
- ROBOSENSE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD: RoboSense Sales Volume of LiDAR for ADAS Achieved 487.7% YOY Growth in H1 2024 - Recently, robosense announced its business progress for the first half year of 2024, demonstrating a high-growth trajectory and maintaining its leadership ... finanznachrichten.de
- InventHelp Inventor Develops Temporary Traffic Control Assembly OSK-618 - "I wanted to create a suspended traffic barrier and information display that could easily rotate into place when needed via a remote," said an inventor, from Gladwin, Mich., "so I invented the SAFE ... lelezard
Video RoboSense SalesVideo RoboSense Sales