World's First “100% DORAEMON & FRIENDS” Exhibition at Victoria Dockside, K11 Art and Cultural District, Drives Surge of 30% in Footfall and 60% in Tourist Sales at K11 MUSEA During the Opening Weekend (Di mercoledì 17 luglio 2024) (Adnkronos) - Summer Nostalgia Revitalises the City with Cultural IP HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 July 2024 - Victoria Dockside, K11 Art and Cultural District, has been selected once again as the ultimate global debut stage for mega events, this time for the highly-anticipated “100% DORAEMON &; FRIENDS” Exhibition. DORAEMON and FRIENDS arrived at the iconic landmark Avenue of Stars on 13 July and transformed the harbourfront with the unveiling of the World's tallest inflatable DORAEMON figure. Bringing childhood dreams to life, the entire District activation has attracted international travellers to Hong Kong's Victoria Dockside to appreciate this World-famous robot cat.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidianoNotizie su altre fonti
