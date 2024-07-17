Tomboy style gli outfit per donne che vogliono vestirsi da maschio o senza genere

Leggi tutta la notizia su robadadonne

(Di mercoledì 17 luglio 2024) Parola d’ordine,. Il cosiddetto stile “à la garçonne” (che ruba i capi al guardaroba maschile) è tornato di gran moda e conquista da sempre non solo l’intero fashion world, ma anche star e celebritià che sfoggiano tailleur, maxi blazer e scarpe stringate anche sui red carpet più famosi., boyish, mannish o maschiaccio che dir si voglia, una cosa è certa:da uomo è sempre più cool. La chiave di interpretazione di questo look è sicuramente la comodità, ma anche la non appartenenza al