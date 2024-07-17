Tomboy style, gli outfit per donne che vogliono vestirsi da maschio o senza genere (Di mercoledì 17 luglio 2024) Parola d’ordine, Tomboy. Il cosiddetto stile “à la garçonne” (che ruba i capi al guardaroba maschile) è tornato di gran moda e conquista da sempre non solo l’intero fashion world, ma anche star e celebritià che sfoggiano tailleur, maxi blazer e scarpe stringate anche sui red carpet più famosi. Tomboy style, boyish, mannish o maschiaccio che dir si voglia, una cosa è certa: vestirsi da uomo è sempre più cool. La chiave di interpretazione di questo look è sicuramente la comodità, ma anche la non appartenenza al genere.Leggi tutta la notizia su robadadonneNotizie su altre fonti
- Take a look at Lerato Kganyago's stunning outfit that got Mzansi buzzing - Lerato Kganyago impressed social media users with her tomboy outfit. The radio and TV personality's fans and followers said she ate the look and left no crumbs. msn
- Amazon Is a Treasure Trove of Flattering Jean Deals—Shop the 15 Best You Need RN - So many flattering jeans are on sale on Amazon right now, including styles from Levi’s, Lee, and 7 For All Mankind. Shop the best denim deals before prices go back up. instyle
- Ciara Describes Her Style on the Out of This World Tour As “Tomboy Chic on Steroids” - For the 24-stop tour, Ciara worked with her longtime stylist Marni Senofonte to conceptualize her wardrobe, which includes standout pieces like leather chaps, crystal-encrusted bodysuits, and a larger ... harpersbazaar
Video Tomboy styleVideo Tomboy style