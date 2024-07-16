Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 16 luglio 2024) BEIJING, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/In 1978, Xi Jinping, who was studying at Tsinghua University at the time, visited Chuzhou City, east'sAnhui Province and conducted an on-site research on rurals. Xiaogang Village in Chuzhou is considered the birthplace of's rurals as this is where some villagers pioneered the idea of contracting collective land to individual households. During his Chuzhou visit, Xi wrote a book of notes about what he saw and heard at that time. "I still keep it (the notebook). The experience was really impressive, because this was my first lesson aboutin rural areas sinceand opening up began," Xi said. Since then, Xi Jinping has remained committed towhenever and wherever he worked.