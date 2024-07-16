CGTN: How deepening reform pushes China's modernization drive (Di martedì 16 luglio 2024) BEIJING, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
In 1978, Xi Jinping, who was studying at Tsinghua University at the time, visited Chuzhou City, east China'sAnhui Province and conducted an on-site research on rural reforms. Xiaogang Village in Chuzhou is considered the birthplace of China's rural reforms as this is where some villagers pioneered the idea of contracting collective land to individual households. During his Chuzhou visit, Xi wrote a book of notes about what he saw and heard at that time. "I still keep it (the notebook). The experience was really impressive, because this was my first lesson about reform in rural areas since reform and opening up began," Xi said. Since then, Xi Jinping has remained committed to reform whenever and wherever he worked.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
CGTN: How deepening reform pushes China's modernization drive
In 1978, Xi Jinping, who was studying at Tsinghua University at the time, visited chuzhou City, east China'sAnhui Province and conducted an on-site research on rural reforms.
