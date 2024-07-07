Frosted Eyes occhi effetto ghiaccio per rinfrescare l’estate

Leggi tutta la notizia su velvetmag

(Di domenica 7 luglio 2024)richiama in causa i, un trend di bellezza che strizza l’o agli Anni 2000 e punta a sfumature di colore estremamente radiose per uno sguardo. A volte ritornano ed è il caso dei, un trend che punta su un ombretto luminoso che restituisce. Si tratta di una tendenza make-up perfetta per2024 e che strizza l’o agli Anni 2000. Tonalità scintillanti, ma dai toni freddi, tornati alla ribalta e che un tempo hanno rappresentato un must have per star come Britney Spears e Paris Hilton. Crediti: Elements Envato – VelvetMagLa moda si evolve ma non dimentica il passato: il più delle volte, infatti, rielabora i grandi tormentoni rendendoli più attuali. Ed è quanto accaduto con i, un trend diventato sempre più virale soprattutto su TikTok dopo il buon esempio delle star.