Frosted Eyes, occhi effetto ghiaccio per rinfrescare l’estate (Di domenica 7 luglio 2024) l’estate richiama in causa i Frosted Eyes, un trend di bellezza che strizza l’occhio agli Anni 2000 e punta a sfumature di colore estremamente radiose per uno sguardo effetto ghiaccio. A volte ritornano ed è il caso dei Frosted Eyes, un trend che punta su un ombretto luminoso che restituisce occhi effetto ghiaccio. Si tratta di una tendenza make-up perfetta per l’estate 2024 e che strizza l’occhio agli Anni 2000. Tonalità scintillanti, ma dai toni freddi, tornati alla ribalta e che un tempo hanno rappresentato un must have per star come Britney Spears e Paris Hilton. Crediti: Elements Envato – VelvetMagLa moda si evolve ma non dimentica il passato: il più delle volte, infatti, rielabora i grandi tormentoni rendendoli più attuali. Ed è quanto accaduto con i Frosted Eyes, un trend diventato sempre più virale soprattutto su TikTok dopo il buon esempio delle star.Leggi tutta la notizia su velvetmagNotizie su altre fonti
- Zozos Eyes Hanshin Repeat On Closing Day At Churchill Downs - Several of the country’s premier dirt milers are set to take center stage Sunday at Churchill Downs in a highly-anticipated 71st renewal of the $300,000 Hanshin Stakes presented by the JRA (L) on ... paulickreport
- Frosted Eyeshadow Is Making A Comeback, And Here's How You Can Try It Out For Yourself - While people aren’t wearing super intense blue shadows that are a blast from the past or remind us of the 80s, people from younger generations have found ways to soften blue eyeshadow and make it ... msn
- Makeup tutorial: A fresh take on the frosted eyeshadow trend - Makeup tutorial: A fresh take on the frosted eyeshadow trend Back to video There are so many ways you can incorporate this silver trend into your daily makeup routine — from adding shimmer to the ... brantfordexpositor.ca
Video Frosted EyesVideo Frosted Eyes