Alla scoperta degli Element di BM

Alla scoperta

Alla scoperta degli “Element” di BM (Di lunedì 27 maggio 2024) Talentuoso. Provocatorio. Divertente. Hot: tutti gli aggettivi Matthew Kim - alias BM, alias Big Matthew - sa che può facilmente indossare, come vestiti perfettamente fittati. Classe 1992, membro del gruppo K-pop misto KARD, BM ha appena pubblicato il suo primo EP, "Element", un album nato dAlla curiosità di BM sul perché le emozioni, come l'amore, la sofferenza amorosa e la gelosia, si sviluppano dalle relazioni tra un uomo e una donna. BM ha lavorato come capo produttore di questo album, trasformandolo in una perfetta proiezione dei suoi sentimenti e pensieri attraverso la musica. BM sta ora plasmando il suo universo musicale personale per la prima volta con un full album dal suo debutto nel 2017; Nectar, la title track dell'album, presenta nientemeno che Jay Park ed è prodotto da Francis GotHeat, noto per aver collaborato con il rapper di fama mondiale Drake e altri.
