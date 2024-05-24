Fonte : gamerbrain di 24 mag 2024

TMNT Mutants Unleashed | Contenuti delle edizioni Deluxe e Collector

TMNT Mutants

TMNT Mutants Unleashed: Contenuti delle edizioni Deluxe e Collector (Di venerdì 24 maggio 2024) Con l’atteso lancio del nuovo videogioco Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed in programma più avanti quest’anno, il publisher globale di videogiochi Outright Games ha sollevato il velo sulle edizioni Deluxe e da Collezionista, destinate al rilascio su Nintendo Switch e PlayStation 5. Queste edizioni speciali sono progettate per accontentare i fan accaniti dei celebri eroi tartaruga e offrono una miriade di Contenuti esclusivi per arricchire l’esperienza di gioco. La trama e le novità del gioco Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed continua la storia dopo gli eventi del film di successo Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Questo nuovo gioco d’azione 3D promette di portare ancora più caos mutante sullo schermo, offrendo un’avventura ricca di azione e platform per i fan di tutte le età. Le edizioni Deluxe e da Collezionista Entrambe le edizioni, Deluxe e da Collezionista, sono state create con l’intento di celebrare l’eredità delle Tartarughe Ninja, offrendo una serie di oggetti da collezione unici e esclusivi.
