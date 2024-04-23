That ’90s Show, Mila Kunis e Ashton Kutcher non ci saranno: “Non c’è altro da fare vedere” (Di martedì 23 aprile 2024)
Sembra che MilaKunis abbia deciso di mettere a tacere per sempre le voci riguardo all’eventualità di una partecipazione, sua e di AshtonKutcher, a That’90sShow 2, sequel della serie tv cult That ’70s Show (1998 – 2006). In una recente intervista, infatti l’attrice ha rivelato che lei e suo marito, che hanno fatto una comparsata nella prima stagione dello Show, non riprenderanno i loro storici personaggi quando la seconda stagione della serie sequel debutterà su Netflix.
"No", ha dichiarato la Kunis ad Entertainment Tonight, quando le è stato chiesto se lei e Kutcher avrebbero fatto ritorno nella sitcom. "Voglio dire, abbiamo fatto le nostre cose e e abbiamo presentato nostro figlio
