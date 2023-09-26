CGTN | ' Everyone' s contributor' | How China advances common prosperity through opening-up | rural revitalization

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

BEIJING, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/As the world's "capital of small commodities," Yiwu in east'sZhejiang Province, has trade relations with more than 230 countries and regions. The Yiwu International Trade Market has driven the development of 2.1 million small, medium and micro-sized enterprises and is associated with the employment of 32 million people. It is known as the world's largest wholesale market for small commodities. During an inspection tour to Zhejiang recently, Chinese President Xi Jinping hailed that Yiwu's small commodities have broken into a big market and become a major industry, when visiting the trade market in Jinhua on September 20. "is a participant, builder and," said Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of(CPC) Central Committee and ...