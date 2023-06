WWE | Bray Wyatt twitta per la prima volta da febbraio per ricordare Iron Sheik

WWE: Parliamoci chiaro, Bray Wyatt non ha mai venduto un ca**o Spazio Wrestling

WWE superstar Bray Wyatt has paid tribute to late legend The Iron Sheik with his first tweet since February. The former world champion, who hasn’t been seen on screen since February 27, is yet to make ...LA Knight comments on qualifying for the Money In The Bank match. In terms of fan support, LA Knight is currently on the level of other big names in WWE like Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Seth ...