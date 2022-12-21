Ilary Blasi criticata per i ritocchi del chirurgo plasticoFedez a Las Vega è stato cacciato da un casinò insieme a Andrea MuziiCidiverte annuncia l’acquisizione di MultiplayerHabbo introduce il suo mondo virtuale nel metaversoGuida su aquisti online per evitare truffeVactidy Presenta Nimble T6, nuovo robot aspirapolvereOmicidio Rebellin: effettuata l’ autopsia, confermata morte per ...Gli addobbi natalizi più originali per questo NataleTwitch - i migliori momenti del 2022ONE PIECE ODYSSEY - un'occhiata a Marineford e DressrosaUltime Blog

AEW Dark | i risultati della puntata del 20 12 2022 con Kenny Omega

AEW Dark
AEW Dark: i risultati della puntata del 20/12/2022 con Kenny Omega (Di mercoledì 21 dicembre 2022) AEW ha mandato in onda su Youtube l’ultima puntata di Dark con Kenny Omega e Ricky Stark, ecco i risultati: Kenny Omega sconfigge Hagane Shinno Action Andretti sconfigge Invictus Khash Marina Shafir sconfigge Angelica Risk Parker Boudreaux sconfigge Gus De La Vega Angelico & Chaos Project (Luther & Serpentico) sconfiggono Jay Marte, Jarett Diaz & Richard Adonis Dopo il match, Tony Schiavone intervista i vincitori che annunciano che formeranno un trio e si chiameranno the Spanish Announce Project (Angelico e Serpentico sono i commentatori spagnoli della AEW). Julia Hart sconfigge Sahara Seven Jeff Jarrett & Satnam Singh sconfiggono Dean Alexander & Rosario Grillo Dopo il match, Jarrett ha detto che ...
