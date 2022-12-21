AEW Dark: i risultati della puntata del 20/12/2022 con Kenny Omega (Di mercoledì 21 dicembre 2022) AEW ha mandato in onda su Youtube l’ultima puntata di Dark con Kenny Omega e Ricky Stark, ecco i risultati: Kenny Omega sconfigge Hagane Shinno Action Andretti sconfigge Invictus Khash Marina Shafir sconfigge Angelica Risk Parker Boudreaux sconfigge Gus De La Vega Angelico & Chaos Project (Luther & Serpentico) sconfiggono Jay Marte, Jarett Diaz & Richard Adonis Dopo il match, Tony Schiavone intervista i vincitori che annunciano che formeranno un trio e si chiameranno the Spanish Announce Project (Angelico e Serpentico sono i commentatori spagnoli della AEW). Julia Hart sconfigge Sahara Seven Jeff Jarrett & Satnam Singh sconfiggono Dean Alexander & Rosario Grillo Dopo il match, Jarrett ha detto che ...Leggi su zonawrestling
