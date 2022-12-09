Francesco Totti e Noemi Bocchi litigano ristorante? Oroscopo Paolo Fox : Le previsioni per il 2023Spara alle stelle in Call of Duty: Mobile - Stagione 11: Ultimate ...Vactidy Blitz V8 RecensioneCiclista travolto da un “Folle”, il video scioccante!BLOOD BOWL 3: AL VIA I PREORDINIYLands si aggiorna con l'update 1.11GTA Online: miglioramenti in arrivoTOWER OF FANTASY - MIRAFLEUR MOONSHADE in arrivo a DicembreGTFO cresce con ALT://Rundown 2.0 InfectionUltime Blog

It Ends With Us | recensione del libro YA di Colleen Hoover

Ends With
It Ends With Us: recensione del libro YA di Colleen Hoover (Di venerdì 9 dicembre 2022) Romanzo bestseller da mesi nella classifica del New York Times, consacrato al successo grazie al passaparola sui social, diventerà presto un film: scopriamo nel dettaglio l’ultimo successo di Colleen Hoover con questa recensione di It Ends With us. It Ends With Us Genere: Young AdultCasa Editrice: Sperling & KupferUscita: 2022 La trama Lily Bloom fissa il cielo stellato da un tetto di Boston, cercando di non pensare alla giornata appena trascorsa. Poche ore prima ha partecipato al funerale del padre, uomo violento che ha incrinato la sua infanzia e la relazione con Atlas Corrigan, il suo primo amore. Il flusso di pensieri viene interrotto dall’arrivo dell’uomo che cambierà la vita di Lily: Ryle Kincaid, affascinante neurochirurgo interamente concentrato sulla ...
