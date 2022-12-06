COP15: An International Conference on Solutions to the Underlying Causes of Biodiversity Loss (Di martedì 6 dicembre 2022) MONTREAL, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The COP15 on Biodiversity, to be held in Montreal from December 7 to 19, 2022, is a unique opportunity to debate issues related to the protection of nature. Collectif COP15, a collective of 94 Quebec civil society organizations, is organizing a major International Conference from December 6 to 8 on Solutions to the Underlying Causes of Biodiversity Loss. This event responds repeated calls from the IPBES and IPCC for urgent systemic change by addressing the shared Underlying Causes of the two main, and interrelated, environmental crises: Biodiversity Loss and climate change. The objective of the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ma quindi: cosa possiamo aspettarci da Cop15 Le solite cose: ambizione e soldi. Obiettivo chiave: ... ed è la battaglia e posizione di Survival International. Insieme ad Amnesty e altri gruppi, hanno ...
A Montréal i negoziati sulla biodiversità partiranno in salita... alla Cop15, di appoggiare "un accordo globale per proteggere almeno il trenta per cento del suolo ... secondo una dichiarazione congiunta di alcune importanti Ong, tra cui Survival international e ... Wwf: la Cop15 Cbd ultima occasione per un accordo efficace per tutelare la biodiversità Greenreport: economia ecologica e sviluppo sostenibile
COP15: An International Conference on Solutions to the Underlying Causes of Biodiversity LossThe COP15 on Biodiversity, to be held in Montreal from December 7 to 19, 2022, is a unique opportunity to debate issues related to ...
Post-2020 global biodiversity framework to dominate key UN conferenceThe adoption of a post-2020 global biodiversity framework is top of the agenda at a major upcoming United Nations conference as the world faces "the greatest loss of species on Earth since the ...
