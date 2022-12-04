RISULTATI: NJPW “World Tag League/Super Junior Tag League 2022” 03.12.2022 (Day 10) (Di domenica 4 dicembre 2022) I RISULTATI della decima giornata dei Tornei Tag Team della NJPW andata in scena Sabato a Kakogawa, Hyogo: NJPW World Tag League/Super Junior Tag League 2022 – Day 10Sabato 3 Dicembre – Kakogawa, Hyogo (Japan) -Bad Luck Fale batte Ryohei Oiwa (3:04)-Tag Team MatchTMDK (Mikey Nicholls & Shane Haste) battono Kosei Fujita & Oskar Leube (9:03)-Six Man Tag Team MatchSuzuki-gun (DOUKI, El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) battono BULLET CLUB (Ace Austin, Gedo & Taiji Ishimori) (7:05)-Eight Man Tag Team MatchLos Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi & Titan) battono Kevin Knight, KUSHIDA, Master Wato & Tomoaki Honma ...Leggi su zonawrestling
NJPW WTL 2022 e SJTL 2022 – Risultati Day 10NJPW World Tag League 2022 e Super Jr. Tag League 2022 : ecco tutti i risultati del Day 10, quest'oggi dedicato interamente agli heavyweights.
