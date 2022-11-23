Milliman launches ALM software to help insurers of all sizes meet stochastic valuation requirements (Di mercoledì 23 novembre 2022) Milliman Agile ALM offers efficient, cost-effective asset/liability management modeling WARSAW, Poland, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Milliman, Inc., a premier global consulting and actuarial firm, today announced the release of Milliman Agile ALM. This innovative software package makes asset/liability management (ALM) and stochastic valuation accessible to more insurers, helping them comply with Solvency II, IFRS 17, and other requirements. "The fundamental advantage of Milliman Agile ALM is that it does not require remodeling the entire portfolio of insurance liabilities," said Ed Morgan, principal and Head of Strategy and M&A for Milliman's practices in Italy and Central and Eastern Europe. ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Milliman, Inc., a premier global consulting and actuarial firm, today announced the release of Milliman Agile ALM. This innovative software package makes asset/liability management (ALM) and stochastic valuation accessible to more insurers, helping them comply with Solvency II, IFRS 17, and other requirements. "The fundamental advantage of Milliman Agile ALM is that it does not require remodeling the entire portfolio of insurance liabilities," said Ed Morgan, principal and Head of Strategy and M&A for Milliman's practices in Italy and Central and Eastern Europe. ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
MiniTool Rolled out Partition Wizard 12.7 with Enhanced Data RecoveryMiniTool Software Limited has rolled out the new MiniTool Partition Wizard V12.7, a partition manager for Windows PCs. In this release, the Data Recovery performance was enhanced in multiple aspects, ...
Technology ecosystem prowess emerging, Neta Auto launches tech brand "Hozon Intelligent Technology"Neta Auto held a press conference in Shanghai to unveil its global technology brand "Hozon Intelligent Technology", which consists of three sub brands - Hozon Supercomputing; Hozon Electric Drive; and ...
Milliman launchesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Milliman launches