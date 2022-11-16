FP Markets Launches the Upgraded and Redesigned Introducing Broker (IB) Portal (Di mercoledì 16 novembre 2022) SYDNEY, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/
FP Markets has Redesigned its IB Portal with business intelligence in mind, to help maximise transparency and ensure partnership success. The FP Markets IB program is one of the leading partners programs in the FX industry and is designed to remunerate and reward introducers and partners that refer clients to FP Markets. With the new and updated IB Portal, IBs have access to view their clients' traded volumes and Sub-IB networks, and the ability to produce bespoke reports using advanced analytics tools. Partners can closely follow the client journey from approval status to deposits and withdrawals, ensuring full transparency. Further features include: Project Manager Kim Reilly stated: "Introducing Brokers rely on ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
FP Markets has Redesigned its IB Portal with business intelligence in mind, to help maximise transparency and ensure partnership success. The FP Markets IB program is one of the leading partners programs in the FX industry and is designed to remunerate and reward introducers and partners that refer clients to FP Markets. With the new and updated IB Portal, IBs have access to view their clients' traded volumes and Sub-IB networks, and the ability to produce bespoke reports using advanced analytics tools. Partners can closely follow the client journey from approval status to deposits and withdrawals, ensuring full transparency. Further features include: Project Manager Kim Reilly stated: "Introducing Brokers rely on ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Market - led and EU Funded Consortium, ENGAGE, Awarded Grant to Enable Data and Funding Needs for the Decarbonisation of European Building ......contribute to standardisation of innovative and decarbonisation - targeted capital markets ... Continua a leggere AWS Launches Infrastructure Region in Spain Business Wire Business Wire - 16 Novembre ...
FP Markets Launches the Upgraded and Redesigned Introducing Broker (IB) Portal...//www.fpmarkets.com/ Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1947881/FP_Markets_IB_Portal.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/fp - markets - launches - the - ... FP Markets Launches the Upgraded and Redesigned Introducing Broker (IB) Portal – Padovanews Padova News
Plug and Play launches crypto and digital assets programme in Silicon ValleyGlobal innovation platform, Plug and Play, together with founding partners Visa, AllianceBlock, The INX Digital Company, IGT, and Franklin Templeton, has announced the launch of their new Crypto and ...
Brigade Electronics INC launches ZoneSafe®: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) proximity warning systemBrigade Electronics INC has added ZoneSafe®, a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) proximity warning system, to its range of vehicle safety ...
Markets LaunchesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Markets Launches