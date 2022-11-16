TUTTI IN CAMPO INSIEME A TOPOLINOTwitch presenta Leading Cultural ChangeLa fase 2 della patch pre-espansione di Dragonflight è disponibileSony: aperti i pre-ordini del monitor “INZONE” M3Cyberpunk: Edgerunners riceve una nomination ai The Game Awards 2022Al via FIFA World Cup Daily by HisenseLG LANCIA IL TORNEO LG ULTRAGEAR EU SERVER CLASHIn ospedale dopo il sushi : 12 ricoverati a TarantoParma : Il piccolo Enrico morto dopo il ricovero in ospedaleActive Pack per Meta Quest 2 - Regala il benessere invernaleUltime Blog

BioVaxys Sarbecovirus Vaccine Interim Data Excellent Emerging Safety & Tolerability Profile with BVX-1021 (Di mercoledì 16 novembre 2022) VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV) (FRA: 5LB) (OTCQB: BVAXF) ("BioVaxys" or "Company") is pleased to announce that Interim results from its ongoing preclinical of BVX-1021, the Company's Vaccine for SARS-CoV-1 ("SARS1") which is being evaluated in a collaboration with The Ohio State University ("Ohio State") to develop a pan-Sarbecovirus Vaccine, show an Excellent Emerging Tolerability Profile with no observed side effects or noteworthy clinical observations.  BVX-1021 is the subject of an ongoing research collaboration between Ohio State and BioVaxys that is evaluating the Company's ...
