BioVaxys Sarbecovirus Vaccine Interim Data Excellent Emerging Safety & Tolerability Profile with BVX-1021

(Di mercoledì 16 novembre 2022) VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV) (FRA: 5LB) (OTCQB: BVAXF) ("" or "Company") is pleased to announce thatresults from its ongoing preclinical of BVX-, the Company'sfor SARS-CoV-1 ("SARS1") which is being evaluated in a collaborationThe Ohio State University ("Ohio State") to develop a pan-, show anno observed side effects or noteworthy clinical observations. BVX-is the subject of an ongoing research collaboration between Ohio State andthat is evaluating the Company's ...

( www..com ) is a British Columbia - registered, clinical stage biotechnology company that ... The Company is advancing vaccines for SARS - CoV - 2, SARS - CoV - 1, and a pan -...( www..com ) is a British Columbia - registered, clinical stage biotechnology company that ... The Company is advancing vaccines for SARS - CoV - 2, SARS - CoV - 1, and a pan -...BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV) (FRA: 5LB) (OTCQB: BVAXF) ("BioVaxys" or "Company") is pleased to announce that interim results from its ongoing ...BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV) (FRA: 5LB) (OTCQB: BVAXF) ("BioVaxys" or "Company") is pleased to announce that interim results from its ongoing preclinical of BVX-1021, the Company's vaccine ...