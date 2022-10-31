MIGAL' s Advanced AI Quadruples Cucumber Postharvest Life

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 31 ottobre 2022) - QIRYAT SHMONA, Israel, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/TheGalilee Research Institute (), a regional mega-R&D center supported by Israel's Ministry of Science and Technology, today announced that its researchers have more than quadrupled theofs - from two to nine weeks - using a "smart" sequential treatment protocol suggested by its innovative AI (Artificial Intelligence)-based algorithms. The study, "Algorithmically-guidedprotocols by experimental combinatorial optimization,"1 was carried out over 18 months by'sInnovation Center under the leadership of Prof. Ofer Shir, an Associate Professor of Computer Science atand Tel-Hai College, and Dr. Dan ...