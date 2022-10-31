MIGAL's Advanced AI Quadruples Cucumber Postharvest Life (Di lunedì 31 ottobre 2022) - QIRYAT SHMONA, Israel, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The MIGAL Galilee Research Institute (MIGAL), a regional mega-R&D center supported by Israel's Ministry of Science and Technology, today announced that its researchers have more than quadrupled the Postharvest Life of Cucumbers - from two to nine weeks - using a "smart" sequential treatment protocol suggested by its innovative AI (Artificial Intelligence)-based algorithms. The study, "Algorithmically-guided Postharvest protocols by experimental combinatorial optimization,"1 was carried out over 18 months by MIGAL's Postharvest Innovation Center under the leadership of Prof. Ofer Shir, an Associate Professor of Computer Science at MIGAL and Tel-Hai College, and Dr. Dan ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The MIGAL Galilee Research Institute (MIGAL), a regional mega-R&D center supported by Israel's Ministry of Science and Technology, today announced that its researchers have more than quadrupled the Postharvest Life of Cucumbers - from two to nine weeks - using a "smart" sequential treatment protocol suggested by its innovative AI (Artificial Intelligence)-based algorithms. The study, "Algorithmically-guided Postharvest protocols by experimental combinatorial optimization,"1 was carried out over 18 months by MIGAL's Postharvest Innovation Center under the leadership of Prof. Ofer Shir, an Associate Professor of Computer Science at MIGAL and Tel-Hai College, and Dr. Dan ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
MIGAL's Advanced AI Quadruples Cucumber Postharvest LifeThe MIGAL team's algorithms used an AI system to investigate the combinatorial search-space of postharvest cucumber treatment models, learning the fruit's response to variations in timings, ordering, ...
MIGAL Galilee Research Institute: MIGAL's Advanced AI Quadruples Cucumber Postharvest LifeLaboratory results confirm that "smart," algorithmically-guided sequencing and combinations of produce treatments can dramatically extend postharvest life Next horizon: developing algorithms ...
MIGAL AdvancedSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : MIGAL Advanced