eLife ends accept/reject decisions following peer review (Di mercoledì 26 ottobre 2022) eLife will emphasise the public peer review of preprints, restoring author autonomy and promoting the assessment of scientists based on what, not where, they publish. CAMBRIDGE, England, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/

eLife is pleased to announce a major change in editorial practice. Building on its 2021 shift to exclusively reviewing preprints, the organisation is ending the practice of making accept/reject decisions following peer review. From January 31, 2023, eLife will instead publish every paper it reviews as a reviewed Preprint, a new type of research output that combines the manuscript with eLife's detailed peer ...
